LIVE COVERAGE: Ford Fireworks return to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks return to its longtime spot on the Detroit riverfront this year after a two-year hiatus.

You can watch the show live, exclusively on Local 4, ClickOnDetroit and streamed on Local 4+ from 8 to 11 p.m. on Monday night, with a pre-show from 7:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Live in the D’s Tati Amare.

Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, and Karen Drew will host this primetime special live from The Parade Company’s exclusive rooftop venue overlooking the Detroit River.

🎆 Watch live Ford Fireworks coverage below: