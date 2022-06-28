Man arrested for armed robberies at 2 businesses in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who pulled out a handgun and fired a shot through the ceiling of a Dearborn business has been arrested in connection with at least two armed robberies, police said.

Dearborn police were called around 3 p.m. June 15 to a business in the 6300 block of Chase Road. They said Abdulawahab Ahmed Musleh had entered the business and pulled out a handgun. Musleh is accused of demanding money from the register while firing a gunshot into the ceiling.

He robbed people at the store, then fled in a black BMW, according to authorities.

Musleh was arrested the following day.

“Within 24 hours of this alleged crime, this individual was safely captured,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “This demonstrates that we will continue to use all available resources to protect our community from acts of violence that threaten the lives and livelihoods of our residents.”

Further investigation linked Musleh to other armed robberies in Metro Detroit, including a June 3 incident at a Dearborn business in the 14200 block of Ford Road, police said.

He was arraigned June 21 on federal charges.

“This investigation, leading to the quick arrest of the defendant, highlights the value and effectiveness of working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to combat violent criminals,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit division. “We are grateful to the Dearborn Police Department for participating in, and working alongside, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force to protect the Dearborn community.”