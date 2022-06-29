Crash victim pushes to keep care threatened by Michigan’s no fault auto reform

Michigan’s no-fault auto reform has meant more options for drivers, and it can translate to savings for some. But what about the thousands who suffered catastrophic injuries in car accidents before the law went into effect? There are nearly 18 thousand people who would lose their care as early as Friday (July 1), and according to a New Boston woman, this decision is a matter of life and death.

Krystal Guzman was in a horrible accident 12 years ago when an impaired driver rear-ended her while she sat at a stop light. Her spine was severed in the accident, and she suffered a traumatic brain injury, but she has been living a full life because of at-home care.

Care that would disappear if the no-fault auto reform were to pass the way it is now.

“If you ask me before my accident about no fault, I wouldn’t be able to tell you anything,” said Guzman

Guzman’s life changed forever on Jan. 2, 2010. When she was 21 years old, she became a quadriplegic following the crash.

“Krystal never imagined she wouldn’t be talking after that day,” said Wendy Edwards.

Edwards is in charge of Guzman’s care. She says it’s become increasingly difficult because of Michigan’s no-fault auto reform, which will soon strip her and thousands of other injury victims of the care they’ve been receiving for years.

It would mean no more crafts or around-the-clock, personalized care.

“For me to see her go back into a nursing home would break my heart,” Edwards said.

“People don’t know that because we have no-fault, we’re able to have caregivers that take me to appointments and therapies, but I’m also able to go to the grocery store, get my hair did,” Guzman said. “When you’re in a facility, you miss those special moments.”

Guzman’s care costs about $400,000 each month.

They never had to worry about it before, but lately, It’s all they think about.

“Without auto, she wouldn’t have this chair, this staff, the device to talk,” Edwards said.

They want to see injury victims, like Guzman, grandfathered in so they don’t lose the benefits that provide a higher quality of life.

“I just want you to know these changes may save you a small amount of money but is it worth putting your family and friends in a nursing home,” Guzman said.

Guzman is sharing her journey with everyone on her TikTok, Facebook, and Youtube page, but meantime, they want people to know that theirs still time to help.

You can call your state lawmakers to let them know that protections need to be put in place for people like Guzman, who were injured many years before the new law was implemented.