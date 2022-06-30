69º

Former Governor Rick Snyder to appear in court in Flint water case

Snyder is expected to plead Fifth Amendment

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The criminal probe into the Flint Water Crisis may have hit a brick wall, but the civil case is ongoing. Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to plead the fifth in federal court Thursday.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to plead the fifth in federal court Thursday (June 30).

“Because of the way things have gone, we’ve gotten slapped in the face and kicked in the behind since this whole thing started,” said former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. “And it continues to happen for this community.”

Thursday’s hearing in an ongoing civil case dealing with the Flint water crisis will be live-streamed in a break from what is typically out of federal courts.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to attend in person and invoke the Fifth Amendment against providing live testimony.

Instead, jurors will hear his already recorded deposition.

Thursday’s proceedings are known as a Bellwether trial, meaning it’s essentially a test case when you have the potential of thousands of individual plaintiffs.

The case has attorneys suing on behalf of four children against two engineering firms who did consulting work for Flint on water.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court brought the criminal cases against top officials like Snyder to a screeching halt.

In a unanimous decision, the court ruled the indictments against former state officials were all invalid because of the method the state Attorney General’s office used in getting them.

You’ll remember there has already been a $626 million settlement for Flint victims. The two engineering firms being sued here, though, are not a part of that settlement.

