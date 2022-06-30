Westland man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend during argument, officials say

Police and a SWAT team were called June 29, 2022, to the scene of a fatal shooting in Westland.

WESTLAND, Mich. – A Westland man is accused of murdering his girlfriend by firing shots into her Jeep during an argument.

Police were called at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday (June 29) to a home in the 35200 block of Glenwood Road in Westland, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officers said they found Tabitha Cornwall, 41, of Westland, inside a Jeep with two gunshot wounds to the left side of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Tabitha Cornwall (WDIV)

Cary Anthony Taylor, 41, of Westland, is accused of firing a handgun into Cornwall’s vehicle during a verbal argument, officials said. He fled the scene and was later arrested by Westland police, according to authorities.

Ad

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Cornwall was Taylor’s girlfriend.

Taylor has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning at 18th District Court.