Man barricades himself in trailer after killing ex-girlfriend in Westland, police say

Police and a SWAT team were called June 29, 2022, to the scene of a fatal shooting in Westland.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police said a man barricaded himself inside a nearby trailer after he killed his ex-girlfriend and left her body in a Jeep.

Officers were called at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday (June 29) to the 35000 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road, in Westland.

When they arrived, police said they found the body of Tabitha Cornwall, 41, inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee. They believe she was chased out of a trailer and shot while trying to flee the scene.

Tabitha Cornwall (WDIV)

Cornwall’s ex-boyfriend was identified as the suspected shooter, according to authorities. Police said they determined that he had barricaded himself inside a neighboring trailer.

Members of the Western Wayne County SWAT team were called to the scene. After several hours, they convinced the man to exit the trailer, according to officials.

A SWAT team member at the scene of a barricaded situation on June 29, 2022, in Westland. (WDIV)

The man was taken into custody without further incident, they said.

Cornwall was the mother of two adult children, ages 25 and 23.

“She would give anybody the shirt off her back,” said Cornwall’s mother, Diane Smith. “She would do anything she could for anybody. Nobody’s perfect, but she was close to perfect.”

Westland police are still investigating the case.

