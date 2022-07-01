73º

Fire damages clubhouse at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Genoa Township

Clubhouse was renovated recently

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

A golf course clubhouse in Genoa Township has been damaged in a fire.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A golf course in Livingston County has been forced to close after a fire destroyed almost everything inside the clubhouse.

From the outside, the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Genoa Township doesn’t seem too bad, but because of the fire, the inside of the clubhouse will have to be gutted and rebuilt.

The Fourth of July weekend was supposed to be a massive weekend for the golf club, but now they won’t be able to accommodate anybody.

Investigators have not determined a cause but said the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the attic. There were no fire hydrants in the area and the water had to be brought in.

The clubhouse was originally a farmhouse in the late 1800s and was converted in 1969. It was recently remodeled.

