GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township.

The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning.

The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to extinguish the flames. The clubhouse suffered extensive damage on the inside.

The cause is under investigation.

Faulkwood Shores Golf Club was established in 1969.