Morning 4: The largest single-day tornado outbreak in recorded SE Michigan history

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The Great Tornado Outbreak of 1997

This week marks the 25th anniversary of one of southeast Michigan’s most notable tornado events.

A strong cold front marching eastward into a hot, humid air mass generated numerous severe thunderstorms, some of which dropped tornadoes. In fact, by the end of the day, 13 confirmed tornadoes touched down in southeast Michigan, the largest single-day tornado outbreak in recorded southeast Michigan history.

Keep reading: A look back: The Great Tornado Outbreak of 1997, when 13 twisters hit SE Michigan

How dry is it, and will it get worse?

You’ve probably seen it in your own neighborhood but, if not, you’ve certainly noticed it around town: lawns are turning brown.

And if you’re one who waters, get ready for a bigger than usual water bill. Yes, it’s been dry around here lately. And yes, we’ve had summer dry spells in the past. So, let’s put this into proper perspective and context and see how dry it really is. (Keep reading more here from Paul Gross)

Kim Adams: Where I’ve been and why I’m returning to WDIV

Hey there!

It’s Kim Adams, WDIV-TV meteorologist, soon to be with you on weeknights at 4, 5, 6 and 11. I still can’t believe I get to say those words!

I’m beyond excited to return to Channel 4, in a role I’ve cherished for over 27 years. But first, let’s do some catching up! (Keep reading Kim’s blog here)

Your Michigan road construction guide for holiday weekend

If you’re hitting the road in Michigan this holiday weekend, your construction headache could find some relief.

MDOT says it will be lifting lane restrictions on more than 62% of its road and bridge projects statewide to help ease traffic through the Fourth of July holiday.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

More: Full list of projects that will remain active through the weekend