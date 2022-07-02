DPD encourages Detroiters to join their team as they have over 300 job openings

There are more than 300 jobs available in dispatch, patrol, and forensics.

DETROIT – There are more than 300 jobs available from dispatch, patrol, and forensics within the Detroit Police Department. If you are interested in making a difference within your community, there are positions that you can fill.

After a decades-long career in manufacturing and surviving two strokes, James Moore said he is finally following his passion for policing.

“It’s always been my life’s mission, something I’ve wanted to do, to be honest. I’m a little older now, so figured it’s now or never,” said Moore. “I feel like age is just a number.”

Detroit Police Chief James White said the department wants Detroiters to give policing a try with the many jobs they have open.

Click here to check out the open positions with DPD.

DPD brought out their tactical armored vehicles, including the bomb squad and special rescue units. White tells Local 4 that the department is transitioning into a more progressive approach to policing, not just military-style dealing with the public.

“There’s been a lot of talk about changing policing and reform, come be that reform and come add to a professional department that’s doing it the right way,” said White.

Check out the video player above for more information on the Detroit Police Department career fair.