Do you recognize this child? His body was found in the Detroit River 11 years ago

DETROIT – The identity of a boy found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago is still unknown.

The boy is estimated to have been between 13 to 19 years old when he died.

His body was recovered just upriver from the Belle Isle Bridge in Detroit on July 5, 2011.

He was found wearing black jean shorts and a white jersey with yellow and brown stripes and “Brooklyn” written across the chest.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created digital reconstructions of the shirt and what he may have looked like.

Details Unidentified Estimated Age 13-19 Sex Male Race Black Hair Black Eyes Brown Estimated Height 5′5′' Estimated Weight 140 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.