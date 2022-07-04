Livonia native accused of murdering professional cyclist in love triangle

Kaitlyn Armstrong was just transported back to the United States and is expected to be charged with murder

Kaitlyn Armstrong was just transported back to the United States and is expected to be charged with murder, which is a big shock for some in her hometown of Livonia.

Armstrong is the main suspect in the shooting death of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Mo Wilson at a home in Austin.

Last week, Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica. Just Saturday, she was transported back to U.S custody, according to the U.S Marshals Service.

“I think it’s sad she got a person killed and then ran away from it,” said Livonia resident John Byberg. “I don’t think that’s a good thing at all to do.”

Th arrest happened at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach before she was transferred to Houston.

We’re told she was picked up straight from the airport and taken to the Harris county Jail.

Wilson was found death on May 11. Texas officials issued a murder warrant for Armstrong just eight days later.

With so many questions asking why someone would want to do this, we’ve found some backstory which lays out somewhat of a love triangle.

According to an affidavit, Wilson once dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, another cyclist by the name of Colin Strickland.

Right now he’s not being called a suspect and has been cooperating with investigators.

“You got these crazy people out here who come out here and do these things and I don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit,” Byberg said.

Armstrong spent a total of 40 days on the run.