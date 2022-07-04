Teen took 100 kids to Detroit Tigers game on Fourth of July

DETROIT – A teenager who has once experienced homelessness teamed up with the Detroit Tigers and gave back to kids on Monday.

Serenity Atkinson, 15, has her own nonprofit called Serenity Helping Hands. The Detroit Tigers heard about her nonprofit and donated 100 baseball tickets for their Fourth of July game.

“I hope everyone has a great time and that the game is amazing and we win,” said Atkinson’s cousin Gavin Langdon.

Atkinson shares her love of giving back. The 15-year-old runs pet food drives in her spare time and has collected dozens of hygiene kits for back-to-school programs.

Click here if you would like to make a donation towards Serenity’s charity.