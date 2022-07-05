89º

Detroit native shares experience after being injured at Chicago-area 4th of July parade mass shooting

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

American flags are pictured after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A Detroit native was attending the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday and was one of the many that were injured during the shooting.

Tim Wilson told Local 4 that he and his daughter heard shots and that he was hit by shrapnel.

“I felt the blood coming down, but it probably looked a lot worse than it was,” said Wilson.

Another family whose in-laws are from West Bloomfield said they could experience the chaos from their Highland Park home.

“My 6-year-old niece came running to my home a few blocks away,” said Jackie Meyer, who lives blocks from the shooting. “(My niece) said she was running from the man with all the fireworks.”

Local 4 is in Highland Park, covering the aftermath of the Fourth of July mass shooting. Click here to read more.

Watch Nick Monacelli’s story below:

