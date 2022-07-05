Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield.

A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.

The woman driver, said to be from Dearborn Heights, reportedly drove up onto the sidewalk, then between two houses, struck the landscaper and pinned him up against a house. Witnesses say she then got out of the vehicle and started pulling on the man’s hair.

The landscaper has been taken to the hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries are currently unclear. His identity has not been released.

It is also unclear if the woman has been taken into police custody. No other details have been provided at this time.

A Southfield police cruiser at a scene on July 5, 2022. (WDIV/Matthew Wilson)

