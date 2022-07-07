Driver charged with assault in violent attack of landscaper working at Southfield home

Tiffany Hart, 50, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly attacking a landscaper with her vehicle in Southfield on July 5, 2022.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 50-year-old woman was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder after witnesses say she drove into a landscaper working at a Southfield home, pinned him against a home and then got out of the vehicle to attack him.

Tiffany Hart was arraigned in Southfield Thursday after being arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking a landscaper after becoming angry about a quote. Hart is accused of becoming irate and attacking one of several landscapers doing work outside of a home near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

According to investigators, one member of the landscaping crew was talking with Hart and providing her a quote for service while on the job. Hart reportedly got angry with the landscaper and attacked him with her vehicle, a sedan.

“She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous witness said. Hart is said to have then exited her vehicle and attacked the man with her hands, pulling on his hair.

Landscraper hit and pinned against home by car in Southfield

Police arrived and reportedly ended the attack. The landscaper, a 32-year-old man from Warren, was taken to the hospital. He suffered from a fractured pelvis, officials said.

Hart was arrested at the scene Tuesday and charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder. Investigators say the woman’s actions were intentional, but “her motive is unknown.”

Officials say the woman has a history of substance abuse. She is being held on a $900,000 bond and is expected to appear in court again on July 20.

