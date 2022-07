Officials hold a briefing on the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that killed at least six people and injured 38 others at a July Fourth parade.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Police are providing another update on the shooting that took place in Highland Park on Monday.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) during an Independence Day celebration in Highland Park, Illinois. The city has about 30,000 residents and is located on the shores of Lake Michigan, just north of Chicago.

As of Tuesday, officials have confirmed seven deaths and 38 injured.

