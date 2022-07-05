Suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder in Highland Park, Illinois shooting

A stretcher is seen after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Officials have announced charges against the person suspected of killing seven people and injuring more than 30 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Robert Crimo III, 21, of Highwood Township, Illinois, is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, according to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo,” Rinehart said.

If convicted, the suspected shooter will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials said they anticipate dozens of additional charges being issued against him.

Rinehart said this is still an open and active investigation.

Around 10 a.m. Monday (July 4), the Independence Day celebration was interrupted by gunshots that killed seven and injured at least 30 others. Police said the age range of the shooting victims is 8 to 85 years old.

Authorities identified six of the people who were killed:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

A seventh person died from their injuries in Cook County, but police have not revealed that person’s identity.

Authorities spoke about the timeline of events during a news conference on Tuesday and said formal charges are expected to be filed.

Illinois officials said during the conference that they believed that Crimo pre-planned the attack, but the motive of the shooting is still unknown.

The suspected gunman executed the shooting from the roof of a business in downtown Highland Park. Officials say that he accessed the rooftop using an emergency stairwell. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli who led Tuesday’s conference said that the suspected shooter used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15.” It is believed that the 21-year-old fired more than 70 rounds.

After the attack, the suspected gunman wore a disguise to blend into the crowd escaping the downtown area of Highland Park. Officials say that after fleeing the area he borrowed his mother’s vehicle, a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, and started heading south on Route 41. After vehicle information was released to the general public, someone spotted the escape vehicle and called 911. According to police, there was a second rifle was located inside the Honda Fit.

