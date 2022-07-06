75º

Dearborn police urge residents to not interact with scam social media accounts

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons displayed on a phone screen. (Jakub Porzycki Via Reuters Connect, Jakub Porzycki Via Reuters Connect)

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department wants to alert residents that social media accounts are impersonating elected government officials.

According to the police, these fake accounts are contacting members of the Dearborn community and trying to phish for personal and financial information.

Those encountering scam accounts should report them to the social media platform and block the account immediately.

The Dearborn police want to address a few tips from the Federal Trade Commission:

  • Don’t wire money, send cash, use gift cards or cryptocurrency to pay someone who said they are from the government.
  • Don’t send personal or financial information to someone who texts, calls, direct messages or emails and said they are with the government.
  • Don’t click on links in unexpected emails, texts or direct messages.

If you have any questions or are receiving messages that look like scams, contact Dearborn’s detective bureau at (313) 943-2132.

