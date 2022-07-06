72º

Ypsilanti Township home invasion leads to lengthy police chase, ending with fiery crash, officials say

Third suspect remains on the loose

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Ypsilanti TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A home invasion in Ypsilanti Township leads to a lengthy police chase that ends in a fiery crash.

Amazingly everyone survived the crash.

A woman driving on Ford Boulevard was hit nearly head-on with the suspect’s vehicle immediately catching fire, police say.

Witnesses told Local 4 that three people inside the stolen SUV got out on their own and tried to make a run for it with two suspects arrested.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says it started when the three suspects broke into a home in the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township and stole the homeowner’s SUV.

Officials say that the woman driving the car that was hit suffered only minor injuries.

The two suspects in custody, ages 15 and 17, are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The third suspect remains on the loose, officials say.

A home invasion in Suprtior Township leads to a lengthy police chase that ends in a fiery crash. Amazingly everyone survived the crash. (Washtenaw County Police Department)

