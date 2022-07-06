3 arrested, innocent woman badly hurt after fiery crash involving thieves in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a stolen SUV into an innocent woman’s vehicle in Washtenaw County, leaving her with serious spinal cord injuries, officials said.

Superior Township home invasion

Deputies said three boys broke into a home at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday (July 5) in the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township.

The homeowner said she was awoken by a neighbor who told her the door was open and some of her belongings had been strewn across the yard.

She said the thieves stole her SUV before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Police chase, crash

Washtenaw County deputies said they spotted the stolen vehicle just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township.

Ad

When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV fled at a high speed, according to authorities.

Officials said the SUV eventually entered Wayne County, where it was pursued by Van Buren Township police officers and Michigan State Police troopers.

The SUV reentered Washtenaw County before the driver lost control in the area of Ford Boulevard and Russell Street in Ypsilanti Township, police said. It struck a vehicle driven by an innocent bystander, flipped over, and caught fire, deputies said.

Suspects arrested

Police determined three people had been inside the stolen SUV, and they all fled the crash scene on foot, according to officials.

A 17-year-old Ypsilanti boy was taken into custody Tuesday while hiding inside a nearby business, police said. He was brought to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash.

A 15-year-old Ypsilanti boy was taken into custody Tuesday while walking in a nearby neighborhood, according to authorities. He was also taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash.

Ad

A 16-year-old Ypsilanti boy was arrested Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Innocent bystander injured

The innocent bystander who was struck by the fleeing SUV sustained “serious spinal cord injuries,” officials said.

No additional details about her condition have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office’s confidential tip line at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.