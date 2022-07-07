First probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – The first probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, according the city’s chief health officer.
The first probable #monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit according to MDHHS. This is the second confirmed case in MI. If you are a #Detroiter or medical provider and have questions, call our nurse hotline M-F 9AM– 5 PM: 313-876-4444 or email: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov— Denise Fair Razo, MBA, MPH, FACHE (@MsDFair) July 7, 2022
Detroit’s Health Department’s Chief health officer Denise Fair Razo said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerted them to the case.
This is the second confirmed case in Michigan.
Symptoms of monkeypox
Symptoms of monkeypox can include:
- Fever
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
If you are a medical provider and a native Detroiter call the nurse hotline Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 313-876-4444.