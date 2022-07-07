80º

First probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, officials say

Symptoms of monkeypox are fever, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, headache, muscle aches and backache

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Health authorities in Africa said Thursday, June 30, 2022 they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world's limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File) (Uncredited, CDC)

DETROIT – The first probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, according the city’s chief health officer.

Detroit’s Health Department’s Chief health officer Denise Fair Razo said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerted them to the case.

This is the second confirmed case in Michigan.

Read: Michigan’s first probable monkeypox case appears in Oakland County

Symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

  • Fever
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache

If you are a medical provider and a native Detroiter call the nurse hotline Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 313-876-4444.

Monkeypox Outbreak: What we know

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

