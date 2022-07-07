First probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, officials say

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Health authorities in Africa said Thursday, June 30, 2022 they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world's limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

DETROIT – The first probable monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit, according the city’s chief health officer.

The first probable #monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit according to MDHHS. This is the second confirmed case in MI. If you are a #Detroiter or medical provider and have questions, call our nurse hotline M-F 9AM– 5 PM: 313-876-4444 or email: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov — Denise Fair Razo, MBA, MPH, FACHE (@MsDFair) July 7, 2022

Detroit’s Health Department’s Chief health officer Denise Fair Razo said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerted them to the case.

This is the second confirmed case in Michigan.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

If you are a medical provider and a native Detroiter call the nurse hotline Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 313-876-4444.