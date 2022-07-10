Injured horse euthanized after incident at Greenfield Village in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – An injured horse was euthanized following an incident involving a horse-drawn omnibus at Greenfield Village in Dearborn.

A spokesperson from The Henry Ford said in a statement that no passengers were injured and all declined additional medical attention, but one of the horses was injured and had to be euthanized by the museum’s veterinarian.

“We at The Henry Ford are deeply saddened by this incident and we are grateful that no one in the carriage nor anyone nearby in Greenfield Village was hurt. The health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers are our number one priority. The well-being and best management practices of our animals on-site are of great importance to us as an institution that has included animals as part of its stellar guest experiences throughout its more than 90-year history.”

It’s unclear what exactly happened in the incident.

Horses are a common sight at Greenfield Village, and are a popular mode of transportation for getting around the grounds. An omnibus basically means a carriage in this case.