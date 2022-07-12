Barricaded gunman in custody after threatening girlfriend with gun, Trenton police say

TRENTON, Mich. – A barricaded gunman was taken into custody in the middle of the night after he threatened his girlfriend with a handgun, Trenton police said.

Officials received a call at 11:27 p.m. Monday (July 11) from a woman in the 3300 block of Van Horn Road, near Fort Street, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old Detroit woman said she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, a 52-year-old Detroit man, and he had threatened her with a handgun, officials said.

Police said the woman fled and spoke with officers outside while her boyfriend stayed in the building.

Trenton police spoke to the man over the phone, and he voluntarily left the home at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

Officials said they seized the handgun.

The man remains in custody, and the case is being turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.