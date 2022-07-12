Body of man pulled from Detroit River 48 years ago still unidentified

Items found on an unidentified man recovered from the Detroit River on July 12, 1974.

DETROIT – The body of a man pulled from the Detroit River 48 years ago and still hasn’t been identified.

His body had decomposed and was found in the Detroit River just south of Belle Isle on July 12, 1974. He was not recognizable due to decomposition.

He is described as a Black man estimated to be between 20 to 30 years old. He had black hair that was natural and approximately 2 inches in length. His hair was held in place by multiple toothpicks.

He had brown eyes and the tip of his left pinky finger had been amputated. He had a metal Bic butane style lighter and four wooden toothpics.

He was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, brown and white patterned pants, blue and white shorts, dark socks and black shoes with a high heel.

He also had a metal-banded Timex watch, a gold-tone ring with a pear-shaped cluster of clear stones -- several stones were missing -- that he was wearing on the right ring finger.

Details John Doe Estimated Age 20-30 Height 5′8′' Weight 154 lbs

