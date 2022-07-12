Crowdfunding campaign launched to help rebuild downtown Holly following devastating fire

HOLLY, Mich. – A crowdfunding campaign was launched to help restore the village’s historic Battle Alley following the devastating fire on June 21.

The campaign highlights various projects that include restoration of infrastructure, street and sidewalk paving, new construction grants, new pedestrian furniture, grants for the businesses that were impacted by the fire and more.

According to the campaign on Patronicity.com, the goal is $25,000. Click here if you would like to make a donation. The fundraiser will end on July 29. Those that would like to make a donation offline can send cash or checks to Main Street Holly, at 300 East St., Holly, Mich. 48442. Make checks payable to Main Street Holly.

“We greatly appreciate all the support we have already received from area churches, chambers, businesses and other organizations, including fellow DDA’s,” stated Executive Director of the Holly DDA Nick Klempp in a news release. “Insurance will not cover everything, and a team of architects and engineers are already at work evaluating needs and repairs.”

