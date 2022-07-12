Macomb County school district superintendent under questioning from former board members about qualifications, spending practices

Questions and assumptions surround Clintondale Superintendent Rodriquez Broadnax after being hired in July 2021 for a salary of $137,000. Former school board members say they are alarmed as they claim that Broadnax doesn’t have the qualifications to be a superintendent.

Another former school board member told Local 4 that they have information about his status in states that Broadnax claims he has certifications, but these members said they couldn’t find a record. One of the reasons why these board members said they are voicing their concerns is the qualifications that the said superintendent has.

Local 4 reached out to the current Clintondale school board and hasn’t gotten a response. The Clintondale Community School District barely encompasses a zip code. The student population is less than 2,000.

Besides the questions around the superintendent’s qualifications, a former board member Mark Titus filed a police report in June against Broadnax for misappropriation of funds.

“I served on the board for 14 years, and my concern is for the children,” said Titus. " I just feel like they are being taken advantage of.”

After being given access to the police report, the report showed personal purchases made during an official school trip. Although the amount was less than $500, Titus said it’s more about a pattern of behavior that warrants a closer look.

“There was an attempt to reimburse for an excursion, a sightseeing tour. We have clothing reimbursed by the district,” said Davidson.

Former board members are asking for an investigation, while current board members appear to support the newer superintendent. The former board members expressed their concerns and questioned the qualifications of Broadnax.

“I live in this district, and I’m not using this as my school of choice. This is where I live. So if they are going to pull an investigation, unless he has something to hide - let’s investigate. Let’s see, ” said Pauline Bell Bray, a parent to a student in the district.

Local 4 reached out to Broadnax several times on Tuesday for an on-air or written statement and was declined.