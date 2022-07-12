81º

Man charged in straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police officer to say in jail, officials say

Decision came at a detention hearing for Sheldon Thomas

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The man charged with making the straw purchase of the gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts will stay in jail, officials say.

The decision came at a detention hearing for Sheldon Thomas.

Officials say On May 29, 2022, Sheldon Avery Thomas went to Action Impact with alledged shooter Ehmani Davis in Eastpointe, looking to buy a Romarm Cugir Draco 7.62 caliber pistol.

The two men stood together at the counter as Thomas completed his purchase paperwork.

Nine days later, on June 7, 2022, Thomas returned alone to Action Impact. And because the feds did not flag any problems, Thomas legally purchased the gun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms claims Thomas walked out of the store, and video surveillance cameras from the Eastpointe neighborhood show Thomas illegally re-selling his Draco to Davis for $50.

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

