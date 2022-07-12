Warren man forces girl to have commercial sex over several months, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man posted advertisements online and forced a girl to have commercial sex for several months so he could make money, officials said.

Police received a tip in 2017 about a minor being trafficked for sex and launched an undercover investigation, they said. An undercover officer responded to an advertisement posted online and rescued the girl, according to authorities.

James Earl Madison-Cranford, 28 of Warren, is accused of forcing the girl to regularly perform commercial sex for several months. He would post advertisements online and use his phone to post the advertisements and answer all the girl’s calls, officials said.

Madison-Cranford was arraigned last week in Oakland County’s 46th District Court. He is charged with minor sex trafficking, prostitution -- accepting earnings, prostitution -- transporting female, conducting a criminal enterprise, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ad

He was charged as a habitual offender. The first four charges are each 20-year felonies, and the criminal sexual conduct charge is a 15-year felony.

“Let this case be a reminder that regardless of how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We remain committed to securing justice.”

Madison-Cranford is being held on $900,000 bond, cash/surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 20.