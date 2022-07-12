WATCH: New video shows gunman entering Uvalde school, police waiting for more than hour in hallway

Hundreds of flowers, toys and candles surround crosses honoring the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas – New surveillance footage obtained by the Austin American-Statesman shows the Uvalde Robb Elementary School gunman crashing his truck and entering the school, and it also shows Uvalde officers gathering in the school hallway for more than an hour.

The one-hour, 17-minute footage from May 24 was edited into a four minute video and published Tuesday afternoon in the Austin online newspaper platform. According to officials, the video wasn’t supposed to be released to the public until next week to ensure the victims’ families had seen it.

“A 77-minute video recording captured from this vantage point, along with body camera footage from one of the responding officers, obtained by the American-Statesman and KVUE, shows in excruciating detail dozens of sworn officers, local, state and federal -- heavily armed, clad in body armor, with helmets, some with protective shields -- walking back and forth in the hallway, some leaving the camera frame and then reappearing, others training their weapons toward the classroom, talking, making cellphone calls, sending texts and looking at floor plans, but not entering or attempting to enter the classrooms,” the Statesman wrote in an article.

Ad

The newspaper edited the video below and removed the children’s screams. The footage includes a 911 tape of a Robb Elementary School teacher screaming, “Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!”

WARNING: This footage is graphic -- viewer discretion is advised.

What is in the newest surveillance footage?

The new surveillance footage shows the gunman crashing his vehicle near the elementary school before firing at two men who approached the crash. Following the crash footage, the video dubs a 911 call between a dispatcher and a Robb Elementary School teacher reporting that a gunman was shooting the school outside the building.

After the dubbed audio, the footage shows the gunman entering the school wearing all black, and his face is visible. The gunman was holding a rifle while walking the hall. As the gunman walks further down the hall out of the camera’s view, a student turns the corner and then turns back in the opposite direction.

Ad

“As (the student) begins to turn the corner, he notices the gunman standing by the classroom door and then unloading the first barrage,” the Statesman reported.

Minutes later, police are seen running into the hallway that the gunman just walked down.

Officers appear to approach the classroom the gunman was in, and then they return toward the entryway of the hallway.

About nine minutes after four gunshots can be heard in the video, an officer receives hand sanitizer from a wall dispenser while waiting with the other officers.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the responding officers waited in the shown hallway for 77 minutes before entering the classroom.

KSAT reports the Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee refused to answer any questions or comment on the released video.

Ad

We stopped by the DA’s office today hoping to get a comment on the videos release or comment on why she’s blocked the release of video. At the end you’ll hear Christina Mitchell Busbee ask us to leave and offer no comment. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/fLJcOkJYCb — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) July 12, 2022

Below is an aerial view of Robb Elementary School and a map of where the gunman entered and what classroom he fired in:

Aerial view of Robb Elementary School from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center. (ALERRT Center)

Click here for an entire timeline of the Uvalde massacre from our sister station KSAT.