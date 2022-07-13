Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general -- and more stories

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends an event with President Joe Biden in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general

Michigan residents are highly motivated to vote in the state’s November gubernatorial election, and high-profile Democratic incumbents appear to be favored to win in three major races, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

A July 2022 survey found a rise in voter motivation among Michigan voters regardless of party affiliation. Still, it appears that, as of now, Democrats are favored to win in the elections for Michigan governor, Michigan secretary of state and Michigan attorney general.

Worker gives tracker pill bottle to man who robbed pharmacies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, Van Buren

A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”

Oakland County attorney took $6.5M from client, told her he used it to settle IRS issue, feds say

A tax attorney from Oakland County was hired by a business owner to help her settle an IRS investigation, but he convinced her she owed $6.5 million more than she actually did so he could put that money in his own Swiss bank account, federal officials said.

Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

Local 4′s Jason Carr reports: Since today is National French Fries Day (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic.

The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.

