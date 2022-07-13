Showers, storms to hit on-and-off throughout Wednesday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

We are watching Storm Tracker 4 this morning with approaching showers and storms, but it’s dry out there early on. Metro Detroit temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Most of our area south of M-59 will stay dry early this morning as clouds continue to move in and thicken -- meaning, it’s a great idea to grab the umbrella before you head out today.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:09 a.m.

Pinpointing the exact start time of the morning rain and thundershowers is difficult due to the dry air and ground for most of Metro Detroit. Many of you will get through that morning drive before wet weather slows us down.

The main window for scattered showers today is going to target our North Zone 8 a.m. until noon.

Skies will be partly sunny at times, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Then a cold front will stall out and bring another round of rain and thunderstorms in the mid-to-late afternoon. These showers and storms should not be severe, though we will certainly let you know if anything changes.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Comfortable temps to end week

The cold front will eventually blow through here and bring cooler and drier air to all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have comfortable sleeping weather early Thursday with temps in the 50s around here. Highs will hover near 80 degrees again Thursday with wall-to-wall sunshine and low humidity.

Friday will be an identical kind of day, with slightly warmer afternoon temps in the lower 80s.

Rain chances this weekend

There is a slight change to the weekend forecast, bringing back the chance for showers on Sunday.

Saturday will be a nice day with an increase in temperatures, humidity and clouds. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday rain and thundershowers look more and more likely, although the computer models are not in sync when it comes to timing. We should prepare for scattered rain and thunder both in the morning, and then again in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Ad

One of the long range computer models shows the heaviest rain coming in late Sunday into Monday morning, keeping us mostly dry during the day on Sunday, too. Stay tuned!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.