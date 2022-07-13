Southfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 12 around 11:30 p.m.

Cassidy Cathey was last seen at her home near Nine Mile and Greenfield Roads.

Details Cassidy Cathey Age 15 Height 5′6″ Weight 115 lbs Hair Brown - But was last seen wearing a wavy should-length black wig Eyes Brown Clothes Purple dress and black slide sandals Other Two nose piercings

Anyone with information on where Cathey could be should call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

