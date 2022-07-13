74º

Local News

Southfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Cathey was last seen on July 12, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Southfield, Missing In Michigan, Southfield Police Department, Missing Michigan Girl, Missing Girl, Nine Mile Road, Greenfield Road, Southfield Police, Cassidy Cathey
Missing Cassidy Cathey (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 12 around 11:30 p.m.

Cassidy Cathey was last seen at her home near Nine Mile and Greenfield Roads.

DetailsCassidy Cathey
Age15
Height5′6″
Weight115 lbs
HairBrown - But was last seen wearing a wavy should-length black wig
EyesBrown
ClothesPurple dress and black slide sandals
OtherTwo nose piercings

Anyone with information on where Cathey could be should call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter