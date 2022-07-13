Southfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 12 around 11:30 p.m.
Cassidy Cathey was last seen at her home near Nine Mile and Greenfield Roads.
|Details
|Cassidy Cathey
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′6″
|Weight
|115 lbs
|Hair
|Brown - But was last seen wearing a wavy should-length black wig
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Purple dress and black slide sandals
|Other
|Two nose piercings
Anyone with information on where Cathey could be should call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage