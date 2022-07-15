Detroit man charged with murder after police say he shot man in neck at liquor store, fled scene

DETROIT – A 20-year-old Detroit man is facing murder charges after police say he shot another man in the neck at a liquor store before fleeing the scene.

Police said Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, knew the victim and had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Francisco O’Neal, 48, also of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

The incident happened at 2:41 p.m. on July 11 at a liquor store in the 19340 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Prosecutors said that O’Neal was walking to the liquor store when Lewis shot him and fled the scene. When officers arrived they found O’Neal inside the liquor store with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Lewis was arrested by Detroit police officers on Wednesday (July 13). He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday (July 15) morning. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 1:45 p.m.

