Detroit to open online license applications for recreational marijuana businesses: How to apply

DETROIT – People seeking recreational marijuana business licenses in Detroit can begin applying next month.

The city will be accepting online applications for the first phase of limited marijuana business licenses on Aug. 1 at homegrowndetroit.org. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 31.

Available licenses include social equity and general retailer, micro-business and consumption lounge. The city plans on awarding 100 retailer licenses, 30 total microbusiness licenses, and 30 total consumption lounge licenses over three phases.

The following licenses will be awarded over the first phase:

License Type Number Available General Retail 20 Social Equity Retail 20 General Lounge 5 Social Equity Lounge 5 General Micro Business 5 Social Equity Micro Business 5

The city’s adult-use marijuana ordinance was sponsored by Detroit Council President Pro Tem James Tate, and was approved by Detroit City Council on April 5, 2022. It went into effect on April 20, 2022. City council voted 8-1 to approve the ordinance.

“I want to thank my colleagues for allowing this next critical step in the licensing process despite the frivolous lawsuits and ongoing attempts to get Detroit’s ordinance tossed,” said President Pro Tem James Tate, who sponsored the adult-use marijuana ordinance. “For years Detroiters have been fighting for an opportunity to compete in the state’s ever-growing market and the time has finally come to reap the benefits of their hard work.”

