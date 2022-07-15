Driver critically injured in Roseville road rage shooting, officials say

Officials say that a driver is rushed to the hospital after a road rage shooting. Police say the incident happened along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

Officials say that the driver seen in the video player above was shot at a red light just north of 13 Mile Road on the southbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue.

Police say the gunman approached the car on foot and opened fire several times.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Local 4 is told that the victim is listed in critical condition.

