68º

Local News

Driver critically injured in Roseville road rage shooting, officials say

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Road Rage Shooting, Road Rage, Guns, Gun Violence, Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, 13 Mile Road
Officials say that a driver is rushed to the hospital after a road rage shooting. Police say the incident happened along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Officials say that a driver is rushed to the hospital after a road rage shooting.

Police say the incident happened along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

Officials say that the driver seen in the video player above was shot at a red light just north of 13 Mile Road on the southbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue.

Police say the gunman approached the car on foot and opened fire several times.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Local 4 is told that the victim is listed in critical condition.

Read: ‘Recipe for disaster’: A deeper dive into the alarming increase in road rage incidents across the US

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter