‘Horrible accident’: Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Macomb County, officials say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A construction worker from Clinton Township was killed Friday when a bulldozer struck him in Chesterfield Township, officials said.

Police and firefighters from Chesterfield Township were called at 11:09 a.m. Friday (July 15) to a site on New Center Boulevard, south of 21 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Police said a 53-year-old Clinton Township man was standing outside his dump truck while a 58-year-old Melvindale resident in a bulldozer moved pieces of concrete that had been broken up.

Police said the Clinton Township man was struck by the bulldozer and suffered traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined it to be “a horrible accident.” The Melvindale man has cooperated with police officers.

There’s no sign of alcohol or drug use, police said.

The investigation continues.