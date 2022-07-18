As gas prices continue to drop here is what Michigan drivers should know

The pain at the pump might not be as bad as it was a couple of weeks ago. Some of the skyrocketing gasoline prices we once saw have been decreasing.
The Michigan average for a gallon of gas is $4.62. That is 22 cents less than last week.
“We’ve seen U.S. production inch upwards, we’re seeing refinery runs and maintenance going on improving a little bit, plus we’ve seen people trim back a little bit,” Tradition Energy Analyst Gary Cunningham tells Local 4.
To learn more about gas prices, watch the story in the video player above.