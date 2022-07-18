86º

As gas prices continue to drop here is what Michigan drivers should know

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Gas might be going down in cost, but our consumer expert explains why you shouldn't get too comfortable with prices yet.

The pain at the pump might not be as bad as it was a couple of weeks ago. Some of the skyrocketing gasoline prices we once saw have been decreasing.

The Michigan average for a gallon of gas is $4.62. That is 22 cents less than last week.

“We’ve seen U.S. production inch upwards, we’re seeing refinery runs and maintenance going on improving a little bit, plus we’ve seen people trim back a little bit,” Tradition Energy Analyst Gary Cunningham tells Local 4.

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

