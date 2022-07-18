Drivers line up for gas giveaway in Oak Park

Drivers were waiting in line for hours at a gas station in Oak Park, all for the promise of free gas. This is at the Shell station at Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway, with each driver getting $40 worth of regular gas to fill up.

One man decided to bless 500 drivers with $40 in the gas tank, totaling $20,000.

Marlene Eatman said It’s only $40 in the tank, but these days, those $40 will go just as long as the line of cars waiting to get free gas.

“I am so happy to get this $40 worth of gas because it would help me out,” said Eatman.

“I’m going to love it,” said Sheena Myles. “I need it right now. It’s so wonderful. Thank you to whoever gave away this gas.”

Myles can thank 29-year-old Adell Kimbrough and his organization Prophetic World Group members for putting $20,000 back into the community one gas tank at a time.

“All the bad news that people have been getting, I just wanted to bring hope,” said Kimbrough. “My organization put up $10,000 from donations, and I personally put up $10,000. Today is my birthday, and I was going to Dubai.”

Instead, the entrepreneur and Crypto connoisseur decided to give that money back.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable taking a luxurious trip somewhere, Kimbrough said. “I just wanted to pour back into the people here.”

Even With the Metro Detroit gas average down 23 Cents from a week ago, Kimbrough is hoping drivers can be blessed with at least a little more relief.

But he says he’s doing this all because he cares during a rough time.

“I am just so excited,” Eatman said. “Very excited. I’m just glad it’s going down.”

And, of course, on Monday (July 18), people will be driving away with nothing but smiles.

“Feels really good,” said Micah Stallings. “I was in line for about two to three hours. Not too many people give back to the community they’re from. So, feels good to know that somebody like me is on our side.”

There were at least 500 drivers who were able to receive the blessing.