Tell us: What’s your favorite inexpensive eatery in Metro Detroit?

We all know that fast food restaurants offer some of the most inexpensive meals around ... but sometimes, that food just doesn’t quite hit the spot.

Budgeting for a dinner date or carryout for the family can be tricky with prices rising everywhere. That’s why we want to hear from you!

We’re trying to round up some of the best inexpensive eateries around Metro Detroit.

Where’s your favorite place to go when you want a cheap bite to eat? (Excluding fast food, of course). Let us know in the survey form below!