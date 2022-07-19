Crumbley parents file appeal to get their case thrown out

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed an appeal saying that the case against the couple should be thrown out.

The parents are arguing that the judge is abusing her discretion and pinning them for involuntary manslaughter.

Along with the wish for the case to be thrown up, the Crumbleys also wish for the text messages between their son and a friend to be excluded from the case.

Ethan Crumbley will appear in court this week to see if he will remain in the Oakland County adult court or be moved to a juvenile center.

