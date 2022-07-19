87º

Orion Township Fire Department rescues tangled dog in Lake Sixteen

Dog was returned to its owner safely

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Officials said the Orion Township Fire Department rescued a tangled dog in Lake Sixteen on Tuesday. The dog got mixed in some lily pads in a muddy lake area, officials said. (WDIV)

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said the Orion Township Fire Department rescued a tangled dog in Lake Sixteen on Tuesday.

The dog got mixed in some lily pads in a muddy lake area, officials said.

Officials said that Firefighter and Paramedic Josh Johnson put on his water rescue suit and waded approximately 75 feet from the dock.

He was able to rescue the dog and return it to its owner safely, officials said.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

