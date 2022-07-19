Orion Township Fire Department rescues tangled dog in Lake Sixteen

Officials said the Orion Township Fire Department rescued a tangled dog in Lake Sixteen on Tuesday. The dog got mixed in some lily pads in a muddy lake area, officials said.

Officials said that Firefighter and Paramedic Josh Johnson put on his water rescue suit and waded approximately 75 feet from the dock.

He was able to rescue the dog and return it to its owner safely, officials said.