Dearborn Heights police want help identifying bank robbery suspect, officials say

Police say alleged male suspect was last seen running west across Telegraph Road

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Dearborn Heights police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a bank robbery. (Dearborn Heights police)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a bank robbery.

Police say the robbery happened at the Comerica Bank at 4401 South Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights.

Officials say that the incident occurred on Wednesday (July 20) around 3:10 p.m.

The alleged male suspect was last seen running west across Telegraph Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

