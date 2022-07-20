Dearborn Heights police want help identifying bank robbery suspect, officials say

The Dearborn Heights police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a bank robbery.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a bank robbery.

Police say the robbery happened at the Comerica Bank at 4401 South Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights.

Officials say that the incident occurred on Wednesday (July 20) around 3:10 p.m.

The alleged male suspect was last seen running west across Telegraph Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.