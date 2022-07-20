Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Severe weather is moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area.

As of 3:28 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 8,200 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. About 237 crews were out in the field working to restore power at that time.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm