Detroit police looking for 62-year-old man who has been missing since February

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

John McKinney (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 62-year-old Detroit man who has been missing since February.

John McKinney left his home and did not return home. It is unknown what he was wearing when he disappeared.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 13800 block of Fordham Street.

DetailsJohn McKinney
Age62
Height5′7′'
HairShort gray hair and mustache
Weight160 - 170 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

