Detroit police looking for 62-year-old man who has been missing since February

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 62-year-old Detroit man who has been missing since February.

John McKinney left his home and did not return home. It is unknown what he was wearing when he disappeared.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 13800 block of Fordham Street.

Details John McKinney Age 62 Height 5′7′' Hair Short gray hair and mustache Weight 160 - 170 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage