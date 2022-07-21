Neighbors hold vigil held for 12-year-old killed on Detroit’s west side

It was an emotional night on Detroit’s west side, where neighbors held a vigil for Kenyon Davis, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside his home last night. Police said the boy’s 13-year-old cousin is accused of pulling the trigger and is now facing manslaughter charges.

DETROIT – It was an emotional night on Detroit’s west side, where neighbors held a vigil for Kenyon Davis, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside his home Tuesday night.

Police said the boy’s 13-year-old cousin is accused of pulling the trigger and is now facing manslaughter charges.

People living in this community are simply devastated, as are the family of the 12-year-old boy.

There are layers to this tragedy, and people feel every bit of it 24 hours after the incident.

Neighbors and friends came together Wednesday night at the very place Davis was killed.

Police say the 12-year-old was shot by his 13-year-old cousin Tuesday (July 19) night, who was playing with a gun when it went off.

“It is a sad, sad situation that could’ve been avoided if parents put away their guns,” said neighbor Monet Emory.

Emory said her son would often play with Davis, his cousin, and other kids around the neighborhood.

Putting all of it into context has been challenging for him and his mother.

“I don’t think that my son realizes what happened,” Emory said. “It’s not one friend that you’re losing. It’s two. One friend is being in the court system, and one is under the ground.”

Davon didn’t know Davis, but he imagines all the things he could’ve been if only he had the chance.

“That’s the most hurtful feeling,” said Davon. “It wasn’t time for that baby to go yet; he still had a whole life ahead of him. That was our next mayor. That was our next president. That could’ve been our next chief, anybody, just gone too soon.”

Davon says the time for change is now.

“We ask that you just watch over our nation and watch over our city father so that these tragedies would cease dear lord.,” said a woman praying at the vigil.”

If you have a gun inside your home, please secure it and ensure nobody can get a hold of it except for you.