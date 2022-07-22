Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Hollis Parks was last seen at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday (May 25) in the 20000 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit.
Parks’ son told officials that he suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|Sara Garcia
|Details
|Age
|51
|Height
|5′11″
|Hair
|Short black
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.