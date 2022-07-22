91º

Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

Hollis Parks last seen on May 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Hollis Parks last seen on May 25 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Hollis Parks was last seen at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday (May 25) in the 20000 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit.

Parks’ son told officials that he suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Age51
Height5′11″
HairShort black
Weight180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

