Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Anthony Brooks was last seen Thursday (June 9) in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan and white shirt, and blue jeans.

Brooks’ daughter told officials he suffers from an undisclosed mental illness and also has health issues.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

