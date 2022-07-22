Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Anthony Brooks was last seen Thursday (June 9) in Detroit.
Police said he was last seen wearing a tan and white shirt, and blue jeans.
Brooks’ daughter told officials he suffers from an undisclosed mental illness and also has health issues.
|Sara Garcia
|Details
|Age
|54
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Dark brown
|Weight
|125 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.