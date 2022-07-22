91º

Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

Anthony Brooks last seen on June 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Anthony Brooks was last seen on June 9. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Anthony Brooks was last seen Thursday (June 9) in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan and white shirt, and blue jeans.

Brooks’ daughter told officials he suffers from an undisclosed mental illness and also has health issues.

Sara GarciaDetails
Age54
Height5′4″
HairDark brown
Weight125 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

