Michigan Dems call on feds to investigate 11 GOP lawmakers for ‘seditious conspiracy’ in 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. – There are new developments surrounding the battle over certifying Michigan’s results in the 2020 election.

Michigan House Democrats are calling on federal officials to investigate 11 Republicans for what they’re calling “seditious conspiracy.”

The resolution comes as there have been calls for investigations, subpoenas, and threats of charges from state and federal law enforcement for the fake electors. But Democrats now want the people who helped them to be investigated for seditious conspiracy.

Michigan House Democrats are calling for an investigation of their own Republican colleagues accused of playing roles in the scheme to certify fraudulent electors in 2020 calling the election for former President Donald Trump.

The resolution is being led by Detroit Rep. Joe Tate. It asks the U.S. Attorney of Michigan’s Western District to launch a federal investigation into the following 11 House Republicans.

Rep. Gary Eisen

Rep. John Reilly

Rep. Julie Alexander

Rep. Matt Maddock

Rep. Daire Rendon

Rep. Beth Griffin

It wants them to determine if they helped false electors submit their fraudulent documents to the National Archives and whether they worked to try to get those electors into the Capitol building the night before the election was certified.

In a statement, the House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasiniski said in part, “these crimes have been public for months, they attempted this coup in broad daylight and in clear view of the press and the whole world to see, we must demand these 11 representatives face the accountability they have so far eluded”

The resolution comes just as new reporting from Politico details efforts by a former far-right TV host, Christina Bobb, later an attorney for Donald Trump, helped false elector plots around the country -- including in Michigan.

In an email reviewed by Politico, Bobb said she was working to get fake electors into the Capitol building overnight but said, “there have been death threats . . . 200 Michigan State Police. Dems getting a police escort to cast ballots.”

Ultimately those electors were not allowed in the building.

This resolution comes as there is an ongoing criminal probe in Georgia into the same kind of scheme. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she has the evidence to bring charges against those false electors if the federal officials don’t.

