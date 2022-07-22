89º

These 3 beaches on Lake Saint Clair are closed for high bacteria levels

Health officials have closed 8 beaches in Michigan

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

(Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There are three beaches along Lake Saint Clair that are closed after testing for high bacteria levels this week.

The closure was issued by the Macomb County Health Department.

The following beaches are closed:

  • St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach
  • Walter and Mary Burke Park Beach
  • Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach

The beaches tested for high bacteria levels on Thursday (July 21), but the source has not been identified.

The health department is monitoring the beaches in Macomb County.

There are eight beaches in Michigan that have been closed for contamination or high bacteria levels, according to EGLE.

Waterbody/Location NameCounty
Crooked Lake - Oden BeachEmmet County
Grand Traverse Bay-West - Northport Bay MarinaLeelanau County
Lake Michigan - Mackinaw City Beach #1Emmet County
Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark BeachMacomb County
Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park BeachMacomb County
Lake St. Clair - Walter and Mary Burke Park BeachMacomb County
Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge BeachArenac County
Thornapple Lake - Charlton Park Barry County

Click here for the latest information from EGLE.

