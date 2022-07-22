These 3 beaches on Lake Saint Clair are closed for high bacteria levels

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There are three beaches along Lake Saint Clair that are closed after testing for high bacteria levels this week.

The closure was issued by the Macomb County Health Department.

The following beaches are closed:

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

Walter and Mary Burke Park Beach

Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach

The beaches tested for high bacteria levels on Thursday (July 21), but the source has not been identified.

The health department is monitoring the beaches in Macomb County.

There are eight beaches in Michigan that have been closed for contamination or high bacteria levels, according to EGLE.

Waterbody/Location Name County Crooked Lake - Oden Beach Emmet County Grand Traverse Bay-West - Northport Bay Marina Leelanau County Lake Michigan - Mackinaw City Beach #1 Emmet County Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach Macomb County Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb County Lake St. Clair - Walter and Mary Burke Park Beach Macomb County Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac County Thornapple Lake - Charlton Park Barry County

